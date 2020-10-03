STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

David Warner may skip Big Bash, says his manager

The next edition of the BBL is set to take place from December to February next year.

Published: 03rd October 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

Australian batsman David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign in the Indian Premier League, prolific Australian opener David Warner could skip the Big Bash League 2020 due to bio-bubble fatigue

"It's not to do with the money, it's to do with whether he wants to do it," Warner's manager James Erskine was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I haven't discussed it with him but I would think he's more than likely to spend time with his family than in the BBL. The fact we haven't had the conversation probably tells me he won't," Erskine added.

In July, Warner had said he might have to "rethink" his future in international cricket in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the BBL is set to take place from December to February next year.

Australia's international players are likely to get a two-three week window to feature in the BBL after their home series against India.

Warner, who made a successful return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for ball tampering, has three daughters with wife Candice.

Restrictions imposed in view of the global pandemic means many players have to travel without family to fulfil stringent quarantine conditions.

The 33-year-old had said staying away from family will not be an easy task.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Big Bash League 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp