STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It would be wrong if players stay on same pay amid COVID-19's financial hit to cricket: Stuart Broad

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood lost their Test contracts with England last week as the country's players from all formats prepared for pay cuts over the next year.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad . (Photo | AP)

England's Stuart Broad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad says his country's cricketers are open to a pay cut as it would be wrong for them to remain on their current salaries when the game is going through a financial crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood lost their Test contracts with England last week as the country's players from all formats prepared for pay cuts over the next year.

With the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating initial losses of 100 million pounds (USD 127 million) because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the value of the contracts has been reduced.

"I think 100 per cent there'll be pay cuts. The players are very aware of the situation. With the ECB having to potentially lose 60-odd staff, it would be wrong that the players stay on a similar pay. I've not heard any official sort of numbers," Broad was quotes as saying by 'Sky Sports' "The players are very open to that sort of thing.

I don't think you'll be getting any players complaining about taking more pay cuts because it's sort of in line with the world, isn't it? "It would be a really average feeling to have that we were not making sacrifices like the rest of the world.

So I don't think you'll get too many people complaining of whatever comes our way," he added.

The 34-year-old, who won the Test player of the Summer honour at this season's NatWest Cricket Awards, said England players are still lucky to play some cricket and would be happy to contribute to cost savings.

"At the end of the day we're just lucky and fortunate that we got some cricket in this summer to get the ECB in a position that it can keep supporting the whole of cricket in the future.

"If we hadn't got any cricket this summer, the whole game would have looked a complete mess. So yes, the players are fully aware of our responsibilities and will be very open to anything the ECB offer."

During the lockdown, contracted players came up with a voluntary donation to support the national game and that looks likely to evolve into a reduction on annual packages that were reported to have been worth 650,000 pounds (USD 830,000) for test players and 275,000 pounds ($350,000) for limited-overs players in 2019-20.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stuart Broad COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp