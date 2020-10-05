STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pujara, Hanuma, coaching staff may have six-day quarantine in Dubai ahead of Australia tour

While there was a plan that coaching staff and non-IPL players will leave directly for Australia, an alternate plan is being worked out.

Published: 05th October 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and the support staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri are likely to have a six-day quarantine in Dubai during the business end of the IPL before flying off to Australia.

India are set to travel to Australia with a jumbo squad comprising 23 to 25 playing members across formats considering the requirements of the series to be played in bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI is trying to work out the logistics to smoothly transfer the squad from one bio-bubble in the UAE to another in Australia where they might have to go for a two-week quarantine unless the rules are relaxed.

While there was a plan that coaching staff and non-IPL players will leave directly for Australia, an alternate plan is being worked out.

"The most feasible plan right now looks like entire team flying together from Dubai in one chartered flight. For that, the two Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, along with our coaching staff of Ravi Shastri, Bharath Arun, Vikram Rathour and R Sridhar will arrive in Dubai, most probably at the end of this month," a BCCI source, currently in Dubai, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In all likelihood, the non-IPL players and the coaching staff along with other support staff, would have to undergo a six-day quarantine with a separate bubble being created for them. They will also undergo tests on Days 1, 3 and 6. Once IPL is over, the squad will come together and fly out Down Under," he said.

The plan is easier to manage logistically as most of the players who will be boarding the flight to Australia are playing in the protected environment of the IPL.

"Most of the playing members are in a secured bio environment. So it's more feasible that we organise the bio-secure environment for the remaining contingent in Dubai itself for smooth operational purposes," the source said.

Cricket Australia had sent an initial itinerary for the tour but as of now there is possibility that dates and venues could change as per the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It is still not clear that what will be India's port of entry -- Adelaide, Perth or Melbourne and the duration of quarantine period (training included) is being discussed with Cricket Australia.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Hanuma Vihari India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Series India Tour Of Australia Indian Cricket
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp