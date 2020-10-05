STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Warwickshire rope in Sussex spinner Danny Briggs on three-year deal

England county cricket club Warwickshire on Monday announced the signing of left-arm spinner Danny Briggs on a three-year deal.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Danny Briggs joined Warwickshire on a three-year contract from Sussex.

Danny Briggs joined Warwickshire on a three-year contract from Sussex. (Photo | Warwickshire CCC Twitter)

By ANI

WARWICKSHIRE: England county cricket club Warwickshire on Monday announced the signing of left-arm spinner Danny Briggs on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old cricketer has joined the club on a three-year contract from Sussex.

"I am really excited by the move. Listening to Paul Farbrace, I was attracted by the ambition he has for the club and what they could do and where they are at the moment. That ambition fits in with my own in terms of playing all forms of cricket and contributing as much as possible," Briggs said in an official statement.

The left-arm spinner has played a One-Day International and seven T20 Internationals for England.

"There is a lot of talent in the Bears' squad and a core of young players as well. I'd like to be a good senior pro in the changing room and contribute where I can. I think I have still got a lot to offer in red-ball cricket," said Briggs

"I didn't quite get that opportunity at Sussex but there is definitely a gap at the Bears for me to do well and there is no better place to play than Edgbaston," he added.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warwickshire Danny Briggs Sussex
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp