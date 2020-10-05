Warwickshire rope in Sussex spinner Danny Briggs on three-year deal

By ANI

WARWICKSHIRE: England county cricket club Warwickshire on Monday announced the signing of left-arm spinner Danny Briggs on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old cricketer has joined the club on a three-year contract from Sussex.

"I am really excited by the move. Listening to Paul Farbrace, I was attracted by the ambition he has for the club and what they could do and where they are at the moment. That ambition fits in with my own in terms of playing all forms of cricket and contributing as much as possible," Briggs said in an official statement.

The left-arm spinner has played a One-Day International and seven T20 Internationals for England.

"There is a lot of talent in the Bears' squad and a core of young players as well. I'd like to be a good senior pro in the changing room and contribute where I can. I think I have still got a lot to offer in red-ball cricket," said Briggs

"I didn't quite get that opportunity at Sussex but there is definitely a gap at the Bears for me to do well and there is no better place to play than Edgbaston," he added.