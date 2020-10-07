Hurt Bhuvneshwar Kumar uncertain for Australia tour

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s thigh injury, which has ruled him out of the remainder of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign in the IPL, could also see him miss India’s upcoming tour of Australia starting in November. Though initial indications pointed to a hip injury suffered during the match against Chennai Super Kings last week, it has emerged that he also has a thigh injury and has been advised up to six weeks

of rest.

With Hyderabad naming Andhra left-arm seamer Prithvi Raj Yarra as his replacement, it is not clear whether he will return to India and undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, which is a must for centrally-contracted players. India’s squad for Australia will be selected soon and there is a strong chance that Bhuvneshwar will not make the cut for the limited-over series, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on November 27 in Brisbane.

The latest setback means, India might give Deepak Chahar, his replacement in the past, a prolonged run.

Though Bhuvneshwar could be fit by the time the Test series begins in December, chances of him being in the squad appears thin. He last donned India whites in Johannesburg in January, 2018. He didn’t find a spot in the XI against Australia in Perth in 2018-19.