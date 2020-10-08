STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board to review  head coach Misbah's one-year performance

PCB CEO Wasim Khan told the media that he and Chairman Ehsan Mani would be meeting with Misbah very soon to discuss his performance.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan head cricket coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head cricket coach Misbah-ul-Haq. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be reviewing the one-year performance of the national team's head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, before the home series against Zimbabwe.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan told the media that he and Chairman Ehsan Mani would be meeting with Misbah very soon to discuss his performance.

"We will also ask him about his future plans particularly for the coming home series against Zimbabwe. Whether he has any plans to try out youngsters against them or not," Wasim Khan said.

Misbah was named head coach and chief selector last year in October after the board released foreign coach Mickey Arthur and his support team following Pakistan's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

A reliable source said that when the PCB top officials meet Misbah, they would also be making it clear to him about the board's new ethics code which does not allow any employee of the board to hold dual jobs.

Khan also made it clear that due to commitments, he and Ehsan Mani could not have a meeting with Misbah and Test captain Azhar Ali over their interaction with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which they pleaded for allowing departmental teams to take part in domestic cricket.

Mani has already said that he was not happy with the way Misbah and the company directly approached the Prime Minister to discuss domestic cricket matters.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Misbah-ul-Haq Misbah Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp