Delhi HC will guide us on next date of DDCA elections: Sanjay Bhardwaj

Published: 11th October 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

DDCA

DDCA (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: With returning officer Navin B Chawla countermanding the much-awaited elections of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Director Cricket Sanjay Bhardwaj said that the next date of elections will be decided as per the order of the Delhi High Court.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj -- a part of the election team as recommended by the Delhi HC -- said that it was a complete mess that led to the returning officer calling off the elections.

"The members received two sets of agendas from the secretary. Now you tell me when they started calling me to check on which was the actual agenda, what would I say? Despite repeated efforts to get the agenda corrected, it didn't materialise and that saw me finally taking the matter up with the returning officer as well as the ombudsman," he explained.

Asked if there was any idea as to when the elections will now be conducted, Bhardwaj said that will be a call taken by the HC. "The returning officer will apprise the HC about the turn of events and what led to us not being able to hold the elections before October 30 as ordered by the court. Once the HC looks into this, they will tell us about the next date and when and how we can go ahead and complete the election process," he said.

"You do realise everything needs to start afresh and there needs to be at least 21 days from the day the fresh notice for election is sent out. There is no way we can complete the process by October 30."

On Saturday, returning officer Chawla countermanded the elections after he received advice from DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the secretary.

In a letter sent out to DDCA officials, Chawla informed them of the countermanding of the elections due to the advice he received from the ombudsman.

"Dear All, I have been constrained to countermand this election, having received advice from the Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma at 1:30 pm today, in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the Secretary of the DDCA. All concerned may be informed. Detailed reasons will follow," he wrote.

