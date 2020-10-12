Injured Ishant Sharma uncertain for Australia tour

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Team India are sweating over Ishant Sharma's injury, which has ruled him out of the remainder of Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League campaign. The franchise in a statement released on Monday evening revealed Ishant has suffered a left internal oblique muscle tear.

Though they didn't reveal the extent of injury, it is understood that the pacer will be out of action for at least three-four weeks, which puts a question mark over his availability for India's tour of Australia starting next month.

Before the IPL began, Ishant was suffering from back spasms and missed the first two matches. He made a comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he went wicketless before being benched for the subsequent fixtures.

Delhi Capitals revealed that Ishant complained of pain in the left rib cage on October 7 and further tests confirmed that he has sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear.

While such injuries can sideline a player from a week to two months depending on the grade, indications are that Ishant will not be able to bowl at least for the next three weeks. He will return to India and like Bhuvneshwar, report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to undergo rehabilitation.

A regular member of the Test squad, the last two years has seen Ishant's stocks rise. He has been among the reliable pacers at home and abroad. But since the beginning of this year, Ishant has been hampered by injuries. An ankle problem suffered during a Ranji Trophy match in January recurred during India's tour of New Zealand, forcing him to miss the second Test in Christchurch.

After a lengthy lay-off forced by the pandemic, he has returned with back-to-back injuries within the space of a month. This will not please the team-management, particularly when the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have hit their strides immediately after coming back from the break.

With the selectors likely to name the squad for the Tests against Australia later this month, it remains to be seen if Ishant finds a place, as he would have to head Down Under without any match practice. With hardly any overs behind him, selectors may not be willing to risk him.

