STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New ICC Chairman: Nomination for potential candidates by October 18, voting process yet to be decided

The process will be overseen by an independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee. However, the global body has not specified the voting procedure in case there are multiple candidates.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC on Monday set October 18 as the deadline for its Board of Directors to send names of potential candidates for the chairman's post to replace Shashank Manohar, ending the impasse on the nomination procedure.

The process will be overseen by an independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee.

However, the global body has not specified the voting procedure in case there are multiple candidates.

That is precisely the reason, ICC has stated that the next chairman might assume office only from the month of December.

"The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by 18 October 2020," ICC stated in a release.

"The International Cricket Council Board today confirmed the process for the election of its next Chairperson is underway and is expected to be concluded by early December," it further stated.

The process of nomination, however, remains the same where a current Board of Director nominates a candidate and is seconded by another director.

"As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director," the release concluded.

PTI KHS PM PM 10121606 NNNN

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
international cricket council ICC
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp