STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Birthday wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50

Many Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit.

Published: 17th October 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble as the former India captain and coach turned 50 on Saturday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," tweeted Kohli.

Both Kohli and Kumble had worked together as a captain-coach combine with the India team before the two had to part ways following acrimony ahead of the ODI series in West Indies in 2017 and immediately after the Champions Trophy where India lost the final to Pakistan.

His long-time teammate Sachin Tendulkar too wished him.

"Happy Birthday Anil. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours. Hope to catch up soon," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of him, Harbhajan, Laxman with Kumble.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a humorous tone, recalling the Adelaide Test where Kumble fell short of 13 runs due to his advice to go after the bowling.

Sehwag took the blame for that while wishing his former skipper.

"Officially, I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest, when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday," tweeted Sehwag.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh wrote on his timeline, "To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074. Birthday cake your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century Red heart Image."

Among others to wish him were VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kumble Birthday
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp