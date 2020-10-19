STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBL teams to be allowed three overseas players in playing eleven

Over the past few seasons, international stars like Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Jofra Archer have participated in the BBL.

Sydney Thunder players celebrate winning the T20 Big Bash League cricket final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: All teams in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) are set to be allowed to play three overseas players in their final playing XI.

This decision has come about as the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) finally decided to drop their opposition to the move on the basis that it would take away a spot from a local cricketer, ESPNCricinfo reported.

This decision will now help all the teams in improving the quality of their playing lists this year.

Dawid Malan (Hobart Hurricanes), Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers), Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat), and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) are the overseas players that have been announced by their clubs so far either on new or existing deals for the upcoming BBL.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Australia was hoping to hold its first player draft for the 2020-21 BBL season, but the plan was shelved due to complexities arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players such as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch will be missing a large portion of BBL due to their international commitments.

Over the past few seasons, international stars like Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Jofra Archer have participated in the BBL.

The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be locking horns against Melbourne Renegades.

