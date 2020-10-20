STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli leads wishes as Virender Sehwag turns 42

Virender Shewag turned 42 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the former India batsman from the cricket fraternity.

Published: 20th October 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Virender Shewag

Former India batsman Virender Shewag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Virender Shewag turned 42 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the former India batsman from the cricket fraternity.

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day."

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life. #HappyBirthdayViru!," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

In a 104-match long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples.

He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes.

Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004.

Also, he is the only Indian with two Test triple tons.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy birthday viru bhai @virendersehwag. My big brother, always inspired me & guided through various paths of life. Wishing you nothing but the best always. Have an amazing day paji."

"Le hatho mai hath chal tuu oh sathi chal... Happy birthday brother @virendersehwag Kush raho tandrust raho.. #legand #HappyBirthdayVirenderSehwag," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties.

He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag Virender Shewag Birthday
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp