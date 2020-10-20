STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are well prepared to take on Pakistan despite lack of international cricket: Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha

Chamu Chibhabha said that he believes his team has the ability to beat Pakistan in the six-match series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Zimbabwe Cricket Team (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: Zimbabwe limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha feels the introduction of the ODI Super League has raised the stakes for bilateral contests and they travel to Pakistan for a limited overs tour knowing they can upstage the home team.

While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chibhabha told the media in Harare before his squad's departure for Islamabad that he believes his team has the ability to beat Pakistan in the six-match series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs.

"We know every ODI game is important for us now as we start our campaign to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. Obviously, the guys are excited to go to Pakistan, the wait is over," said Chibhabha.

"We have played Pakistan before, and beat them, so we believe we can actually play well, compete and beat them.

"And, considering it's the Super League games, each game that we play going forward is going to be important, considering that the more games we win gives us a better chance to qualify for the World Cup."

He added that his team is fully prepared to take on the hosts despite not playing international cricket for a long period due to Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Pakistan played three Tests and as many T20s in England.

"Obviously, they (Pakistan) have managed to play a couple of games and we have just been sitting at home but I feel well prepared," he said.

"We have had our chances to prepare before this tour and I think we had some pretty good match practice and also playing in the National Premier League helped the guys to get some match practice. So the guys are ready," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Zimbabwe vs Pakistan ODI Series Chamu Chibhabha Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20 Series
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp