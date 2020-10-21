STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi re-signs for Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger said Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provides the team with added flexibility.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday announced that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

This will be Nabi's fourth season with the club. In his 27 games for the Renegades, he has demonstrated his all-round talents by averaging 30 with the bat at a strike rate of 131, while also taking 21 wickets.

Nabi will join the Renegades after his stint in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I have always enjoyed my time with the Renegades and testing myself against some of the best T20 players in the world in the Big Bash. I'm very pleased to have re-signed for a fourth season," said Nabi in an official statement.

Renegades coach Michael Klinger said Nabi provides the team with added flexibility.

"Nabi's versatility makes him a very valuable member of our team. He can bat and bowl in a number of different situations and he reads the game so well," Klinger said.

"We'll again be looking for Nabi to play a key role in our middle order and he'll be called upon to bowl some important overs," the coach added.

The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be locking horns against Melbourne Renegades.

