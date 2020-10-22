STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC to consider splitting points for World Test Championship matches hit by pandemic: Report

While one of the options is splitting points, the other feasible option could be considering the points for only those matches that will actually be played by the end of March 2021

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: Aiming to complete the World Test Championship cycle and host the final in June as per schedule, the ICC is contemplating splitting points for all those bilateral series that had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter is likely to come up for discussion at its Cricket Committee meeting next month, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

According to the website, while one of the options is splitting points, the other feasible option could be considering the points for only those matches that will actually be played by the end of March 2021.

Based on those matches till March, the final positions on the points table could be computed based on the percentage of points the teams have won from the matches that they've contested.

As of now, each series carries 120 points and depending on the number of matches, two, three, four or five, the points are distributed.

For a two-Test series, winner gets 60 per match and 30 for a draw.

For a three-match series, it is 40 and 20 for win and draw.

For a four-match rubber, it is 30 and 15 while for a maximum of five-game event, it would be 24 and 12 points.

"A significant number of Tests have been postponed this year because of the pandemic.

In many cases, it isn't clear when they might be rescheduled to, let alone whether they can be squeezed in within this WTC league cycle, which concludes at the end of March 2021," the website reported.

The points split system that they are mulling will be distributing one third of the total points for the postponed series.

"Splitting the points would be within the regulations as they stand, whereby all Tests in the cycle that can't be played (through no fault of either side) are deemed draws," it said.

In that scenario, both sides receive a third of the points available for a Test (120 points are available for every series).

Basing it on percentages of points played for would require a tweak to existing regulations," the website wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championship ICC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp