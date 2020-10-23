STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England opener Jason Roy joins Perth Scorchers for BBL

Apart from Roy, Perth Scorchers also confirmed the signings of WA-contracted pair Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon.

England's Jason Roy attends a nets session at The Oval, London, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

England's Jason Roy (File Photo | AP )

By ANI

PERTH: Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signing of England's Jason Roy for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"The Perth Scorchers will possess devastating firepower at the top of the order in the upcoming Big Bash League season, with the signing of explosive England opening batsman Jason Roy," Perth Scorchers said in a statement.

With over 200 T20 matches to his name, Roy has a wealth of experience and the enviable reputation of a power hitter capable of match-winning brilliance. The explosive opener has devastated new-ball attacks on the international stage with a strike rate of 147.51 across his T20 International career.

Roy carved three half-centuries from five innings for Surrey in last month's Vitality Blast T20, including a 47-ball 66 in the Final against Nottinghamshire.

Roy said he cannot wait to help contribute to as many wins as possible.

"The Scorchers squad looks very strong, I'm excited to be joining the club. I've heard the environment of the club is awesome and that it's a place where everyone wants to help get the best out of each other," the franchise's official website quoted Roy as saying.

"I can't wait to get amongst the boys and help contribute to as many wins as possible," he added.

"In more good news for the club, the signatures of WA-contracted pair Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon have also been secured for BBL|10," the statement read. 

