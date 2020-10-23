India could play two Tests each in Adelaide and Sydney

By ANI

DUBAI: The hurdles around India touring Australia have been making news on and off with the Australian government not keen on relaxing quarantine rules with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. And the latest turn could see India playing two Tests each in Adelaide and in Sydney.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI said that if quarantine issues remain, Virat Kohli and boys may be forced to play the four-Test in the twin venues of Adelaide and Sydney.

"The original plan obviously goes Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. But if there are coronavirus-related issues, we may look at playing the four Tests across two venues rather than four. In such a scenario, we look at Adelaide and Sydney," the source pointed.

The BCCI has already made it clear that the whole unit will be first undergoing quarantine in a bio-secure bubble in UAE before heading to Australia. In fact, the Test players are set to come in once the national selectors announce the squad. Players for the three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is -- will travel together as that will help maintain the bubble.

Commenting on the series, India's limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he is confident of doing well Down Under.

"Will think about it when the time comes. 10-15 minutes are needed to think about it. When you are experienced, you have gone and done well, you have that confidence in you. I am confident I will go and do well there," he told ANI on Friday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo on Thursday, Sydney and Canberra will be the starting points of the tour, that begins next month. Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government are said to have struck a deal to provide quarantine and training facilities to the Indian team and the Aussies as well.