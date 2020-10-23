Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after chest pain, prayers pour in on social media

By Online Desk

World Cup winner Kapil Dev on Friday underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi after complaining of chest pain.

The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in the ICU and under close supervision.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital said in a statement.

The former Indian captain also has diabetes-related health issues.

The iconic all-rounder is known for inspiring the country by captaining India to a famous win in the cricket World Cup in 1983.

The news has shocked social media and many fans are posting their prayers and best wishes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Dear paji @therealkapildev ! Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please after cricket I still need some golfing lessons #legend — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the news that legendary cricketer & former Indian captain @therealkapildev ji has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. My best wishes & prayers for his speedy recovery. Millions of us will be praying for you #Kapildev ji. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 23, 2020

Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 23, 2020

Legendary cricketer #Kapildev my good friend had a minor heart attack and is in hospital for observation and treatment! My sincere wishes and prayers for a very speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/x1TKPwyhl1 — Dr Kailash Chand OBE (@KailashChandOBE) October 23, 2020

Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," #kapildev @therealkapildev — N. Baijendra Kumar (@baijendra) October 23, 2020

Wish a speedy recovery to #Kapildev paaji

My prayers are with you. Get well soon! — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 23, 2020

My prayers are with you hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

We wish him a speedy recovery!

(With ANI inputs)