STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after chest pain, prayers pour in on social media

The news has shocked social media and many fans are posting their prayers and best wishes

Published: 23rd October 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev. (Photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

World Cup winner Kapil Dev on Friday underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi after complaining of chest pain.

The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in the ICU and under close supervision.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital said in a statement.

The former Indian captain also has diabetes-related health issues. 

The iconic all-rounder is known for inspiring the country by captaining India to a famous win in the cricket World Cup in 1983.

The news has shocked social media and many fans are posting their prayers and best wishes.

Here are some of the reactions:

We wish him a speedy recovery!

(With ANI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Dev Heart Attack Kapil Dev heart attack
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp