Sourav Ganguly presses for families on tour as CA, BCCI medical staff meet

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The medical staff of the two cricket boards -- Cricket Australia (CA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) -- are engaged in a meeting to address key issues like rules around quarantine as well as training and movement between venues and states.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) also claimed that there was confusion in the India squad regarding the quarantine period and whether players would be able to travel with their families.

"Sources close to the Indian squad said there remains confusion among players as to whether they can next month travel with their families from their current base in the United Arab Emirates to Sydney where they will quarantine for 14 days. Some players want their wives and children with them while others believe life in the "new normal" will be too difficult if families are stuck in hotels," said the report in SMH.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had told The Age and SMH that he was hoping the families would be allowed to travel with the players although 'he doesn't consider this to be a game-breaker'.

"While declaring players were ready to adhere to bio-secure measures in Australia, Ganguly also pointed out many players had been away from their families in quarantine or hub life for more than 80 days already at home and then in the United Arab Emirates, where the Indian Premier League is being staged," the report added.

India is scheduled to travel to Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches set to be played between November 27 and January 19. The official itinerary is, however, yet to be announced.