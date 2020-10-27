STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar calls for transparency regarding Rohit Sharma's injury as MI skipper not named in Australia tour squads

The former Indian captain also referred to another opener Mayank Agarwal, who has not played for Kings XI in the last two matches but has been named in all the three squads for the Australia tour.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called for transparency regarding Rohit Sharma's fitness after the star opener, who has not been named in any of the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, was pictured training with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

On Monday evening, BCCI named the Indian squads for three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests against Australia in which it left out Rohit who has missed the last two IPL matches due to a hamstring injury.

"The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," a media release from BCCI quoted Secretary Jay Shah as saying.

However, soon after the announcement, Mumbai Indians tweeted pictures and a video showing the 32-year-old taking part in net session.

"I didn't see what was shown something about him practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians. So I don't know what his injury is. If his injury was serious, he won't even be padded up. So we're talking about a tour which is starting in December, the Test matches start around December 17 which is a month and a half away," Gavaskar told Star Sports after the conclusion of Kings XI Punjab-Kolkata Knight Riders match.

"If he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency and a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody. The Indian cricket fan deserves to know more than anything else," he added.

The former Indian captain also referred to another opener Mayank Agarwal, who has not played for Kings XI in the last two matches but has been named in all the three squads for the Australia tour.

""I understand the franchises don't want to give the hand away, they are here to win the game. They don't want to give oppositions any psychological advantage," said the 71-year-old.

"But we are talking about the Indian team. Even Mayank Agarwal has not played. Indian cricket fans, they ought to know, what is happening with two of their key players," he added.

The squad for the Australia tour will depart from the UAE immediately after the IPL which is slated to end on November 10.

The Australia tour will comprise three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches, expected to be played between November 27 and January 19. The official itinerary is, however, yet to be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar IPL IPL 2020 BCCI
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp