STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Around 25,000 people to watch Boxing Day Test between India-Australia at MCG

The Victorian Government, MCC, and Cricket Australia will also develop a COVIDSafe plan to enable members and fans to safely attend the Test.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Cricket Ground (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Club, manager of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and the Victorian Government on Wednesday announced a new three-year venue hire agreement for the MCG, starting with the 31st consecutive Boxing Day Test played in 2020.

The MCG has been locked in to host both international and domestic cricket for the next three summers. The three-year contract was confirmed after today's unveiling of this summer's schedule - with confirmation that the MCG will host the second of the four-match Test series between Australia and Indian on December 26-30.

The Victorian Government, MCC, and Cricket Australia will also develop a COVIDSafe plan to enable members and fans to safely attend the Test. Crowd numbers will be confirmed closer to the match, but will be capped at approximately 25,000 patrons - a quarter of the MCG's capacity.

According to the ICC Future Tours Program, Australia will host England in 2021 and South Africa in 2022.

The first MCG Boxing Day Test was played in 1950, against England. Since 1980 there has been only one year - 1989 where a one-day international was played instead - which has not featured a post-Christmas Test match at the venue.

"The MCG began its life as the Melbourne Cricket Club's home ground in 1838, before moving to its current site in 1853 and has been home to a lot of firsts in the game of cricket - from hosting the first-ever Test match in 1877 between Australia and England, to the first century scored in Test cricket by Charles Bannerman, to hosting the first-ever one-day international cricket match in January 1971," Melbourne Cricket Club Chief Executive Stuart Fox said in an official statement.

Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia's Chair Earl Eddings said it was great to have one of the most famous cricket grounds in the world confirmed to host matches for the next three summers.

"Come Boxing Day, it will be 291 days since the MCG last hosted crowds for Australia's win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final on March 8, so we can't wait for Victoria to host another iconic match at the MCG on Boxing Day," Eddings said.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the prestigious trophies in Test cricket, and it'll be fascinating to see the contest between Justin and Tim's men against a very talented Indian side. Looking forward, it'll be fantastic to see the highly anticipated Ashes series return to Melbourne for what's going to be another brilliant Test series," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melbourne Cricket Ground Boxing day test
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp