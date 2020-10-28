STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Get help son: Warne slams Samuels for distasteful comment on Stokes and him

Samuels in an Instagram story had abused both Stokes and Warne and the Windies all-rounder had also boasted of his superior skin tone.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday slammed Windies all-rounder Marlon Samuels for passing distasteful comments on him and England's Ben Stokes.

Earlier, Samuels in an Instagram story had abused both Stokes and Warne and the Windies all-rounder had also boasted of his superior skin tone. Samuels had also involved Stokes' wife in his comments and this resulted in wide outrage over social media.

Warne has finally responded to Samuels' comments and has said that the former Windies player has no friends at all.

"I have just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It is a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all and not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son," Warne tweeted.

Stokes had recently spoken about the challenges of staying in quarantine and the England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder had joked that he wouldn't wish it for even his 'worst enemy' Marlon Samuels.

Samuels then went on to take Stokes' comments way too seriously and the Windies all-rounder mentioned Stokes' wife in a distasteful manner.

Samuels and Stokes' rivalry goes way back as in 2015, the former mocked the England all-rounder with a salute.

The pair was once again at loggerheads during the 2016 T20 World Cup final between West Indies and Australia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane warne Marlon samuels Ben stokes
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp