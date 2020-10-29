STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH |  Sachin Tendulkar's talk with Haryana players after last Ranji game, opens up on form, batting basics

Tendulkar also elucidated that if a player is performing well, he should stick to it rather than trying to do even better as it may complicate things.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Haryana players.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Haryana players.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video from his last Ranji Trophy match in which he talked to the Haryana players, explaining how they can ameliorate their batting performance.

Tendulkar played his last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in 2013 and the game was against Haryana. After the match, the former player had interacted with the oppositions' players and threw light on how he used to go about his game.

"There is a bit of visualisation. I would not say I do it always. But when I feel there is a need to think about where the oppositions' bowler can bowl and which shots I should play and which I should avoid. The preparation is based on that," Tendulkar said in a video he posted on Youtube.

"Sometimes, I feel I am batting well and I need not think much and just react after watching the ball. You have to see how you are performing, if you are batting well then there is no need to change. Because if you try to do even better, you may complicate things," he said.

Tendulkar, in the video, said form doesn't always mean runs, adding that form means body balance, footwork, and head position.

He further stated: "Every player has his own basics and you have to identify that. And when you are not performing well, you need to go back to your basics. When you are batting well, you need to figure out what are you doing which is helping you perform well."

In the description of the video, Tendulkar wrote: "Playing for Mumbai has always been a matter of pride for me and it was a close contest against Haryana in my last Ranji match at Lahli. I chatted with the Haryana Ranji team after the match and thoroughly enjoyed the interaction."

