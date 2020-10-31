STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI medical team to assess Rohit Sharma's fitness tomorrow

Having injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over encounter against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, Rohit has had to sit out the last three games.

Published: 31st October 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020. (Photo | PTI)

ROHIT SHARMA (MI): The captain of the defending champions has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, Sunday in Dubai. He missed the game ag

By ANI

DUBAI: Having raised quite a few eyebrows by ignoring Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming tour of Australia citing a hamstring injury, the BCCI medical team is set to assess India's limited-overs deputy on Sunday to take a final call on whether or not he is good to be a part of the series which gets underway on November 27.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI functionary in the know of developments confirmed that the Mumbai Indians skipper will be assessed on Sunday and the area of focus would be his acceleration and deceleration process.

"Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," the functionary said.

ALSO READ: No clarity over Rohit Sharma's injury surprising

Asked to explain the nuances of the acceleration and deceleration test, the functionary said: "See, when you have a hamstring injury which isn't a Grade II tear, you wouldn't have a problem walking or playing normal shots. The area of concern is quick sprints or as you say running between the wickets.

"The hamstring muscles come into play when a person needs to suddenly run a quick single or needs to stop fast and turn at the non-striker's end for a double. While you accelerate at the beginning of the sprint, you decelerate when you need to stop and turn. This is when the focus is 100 per cent on the functionality of the hamstring muscles. So, if you have recovered completely, you wouldn't have an issue in either acceleration or deceleration."

Having injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over encounter against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, Rohit has had to sit out the last three games for Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai won the game against Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, they lost to Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

ALSO READ: Fans deserve to know, says Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's absence from Australia tour squads

In the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Mumbai once again put on a brilliant show as they beat the Virat Kohli-led side by five wickets to seal their place in the playoffs.

The Indian team is set to leave for Australia directly from the UAE after the completion of the Indian Premier League and that has seen the national team coaching staff, as well as Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, arrive in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma BCCI Rohit Sharma injurty Mumbai Indians India Australia series
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp