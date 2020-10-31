Tamil Nadu Premier League bats for small-town dreams

Srinidhi PR By

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) began in 2016 with two simple objectives — one, to give a proper direction to the state players, who carry the hopes of emulating their national level cricket heroes, and two, transforming them into players, who are capable of playing T20 matches at a high level (like IPL).

The other unsaid agenda, of course, was to improve infrastructure in the districts. After four seasons, it is fair to say that the league has served at least one of its objectives, as three TNPL players are in the national scheme of things.

A shadow of the cashrich Indian Premier League (IPL), the state’s flagship T20 tournament has helped zoom into the otherwise unseen talents from the obscure towns of Tamil Nadu.

Emerging from the margins and making the leap from the hinterland to centre stage, their performances at TNPL have helped them to be fast-tracked to bigger leagues.

Take the example of Washington Sundar. After a successful stint in the inaugural season, the off-spinner was picked by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

By the end of the IPL, he was the talk of the town and soon, he made his debut for India in T20Is. Likewise, recently, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming tour of Australia, which also has Washington in the squad. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan too could follow this route; he will be travelling to Down Under as a reserve bowler.

Making a mark

It was in the 2018 TNPL that Varun made heads turn with his assortment of variations — flipper, zooter and carrom ball to name a few. With around five variations under his belt, it was difficult even for some experienced batsmen to read him. In the following year, he was picked by the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab for `8.4 crore. Though the 29-year-old missed the majority of the 2019 season due to an injury (he played only one match), the architect- turned-cricketer has made a statement in the UAE for Kolkata Knight Riders — 15 wickets in 12 games.

Natarajan’s story is no different. Hailing from Chinnappampatti, a small village near Salem, the bowler was picked for Rs 3 crore by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 after his sterling performances in the first season of TNPL. After warming the bench for the last two seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has made a name for himself, this IPL, with his deathbowling skills and ability to bowl toe-crushing yorkers and became a regular in the playing XI. “All these boys came to the fore because of TNPL.

A small-town boy like Natarajan performing well on the big stage is an inspiration to many,” says RS Ramasaamy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary, who was part of the TNPL governing council in 2016. “These players were playing in the TNCA lower divisions before the TNPL. The league has given them the platform to shine. N Srinivasan’s (former TNCA president) vision of starting the league should be appreciated. Having started the tournament four years ago, it is paying dividends now,” says Ramasaamy. The secretary says the only way for TNPL is upwards.

“T20 leagues are held in many states across the country but not on this scale. The tournament succeeding is one thing but the end result we all need is players getting recognition to climb up the ladder. In the years to come, I’m sure TNPL is going to produce more players for India,” he added. Not all those who don the TNPL jersey can represent India at the highest level.

Like anywhere else, the cream will rise to prominence. But what TNCA has done is, it has provided a platform to put them in the limelight and let the world know the reservoir of talent the state has. With TNPL’s glamour and razzmatazz — all matches are telecast live — recognition is inevitable. The stories of Washington, Varun and Natarajan (a few others from the state have also made it to the IPL) now serve as reminders that there is no excuse to not dream big.

