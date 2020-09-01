STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bowler must be able to deliver what he's good at, feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar, who will be seen in the orange Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey in the IPL, said the years of experience in the Indian team has changed him as a bowler.

Published: 01st September 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken only two wickets in his last eight IPL games

By PTI

DUBAI: Seasoned India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says a bowler's capability to deliver what he is good at is equally important as introducing new variations to his game.

Bhuvneshwar, who will be seen in the orange Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey in the IPL, said the years of experience in the Indian team has changed him as a bowler.

"I have definitely changed as a bowler in the last few years. Most importantly I have gained experience from playing, have learnt variations," Bhubaneswar told the IPL website.

"I don't think it is always about keep adding to your arsenal, it is also about being good at what you do," he added.

The senior India pacer endured an injury-hit 2019 when he struggled with a hamstring injury during the World Cup also. He walked midway during the high-profile encounter against Pakistan in Manchester.

After missing the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, Bhuvneshwar returned to the T20Is against West Indies. In January, he underwent sports hernia surgery.

"It's great to be back, personally I have been away from this game for a while, first I was injured and then this pandemic and lockdown. I am pretty excited about IPL. I cannot wait to get back in action."

Talking about the SRH set up, Bhuvneshwar said since the bowling unit has been together for the past two-three years, the players understand each other well.

"Being a senior bowler my approach will be similar as it has been for past couple of years. I'll try to help and share my experience."

"The good thing about this bowling group is that we are playing together for the last 2-3 years so we understand each other pretty well. It makes things easier for a captain or senior bowler like me."

The experienced pacer, who led SRH in a few games when skipper Kane Williamson got injured, said Rashid Khan is an asset to the team.

"Rashid has been amazing in this format all over the world. He has been playing in different league, performing consistently and having him in the mix is always a delight for any team.

"Not just with the ball, he has been amazing with the bat as well. So yes he is an asset to any team."

The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will be played across three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Bhuvneshwar feels the IPL is the best-possible tournament to kick-start cricket for the country after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, adding that he will miss playing in front of the home crowd.

"I don't think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India."

"Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneshwar Kumar IPL
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp