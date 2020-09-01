STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Here to play cricket, not have fun; hope everyone understands that: Virat Kohli on IPL bio-bubble

Speaking on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries', the 31-year-old swashbuckler said he didn't exactly miss the game during the COVID-forced lockdown, which brought sporting action to a halt.

Published: 01st September 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli L during the team's first practice session for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League in Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli L during the team's first practice session for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League in Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli understands "the privilege" of being able to play cricket in the middle of a raging pandemic and he wants all IPL participants to respect the tournament's bio-secure bubble.

Speaking on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries', the 31-year-old swashbuckler said he didn't exactly miss the game during the COVID-forced lockdown, which brought sporting action to a halt.

"Maybe because I was going on day and night for the last 10 years...It was a revelation for me in the sense that my focus was not solely on missing the game all the time," Kohli said.

Now that he is gearing up to be back in action with the IPL, starting September 19 in the UAE, Kohli said the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure and the bio-bubble restrictions should be non-negotiable for all participants.

"We are all here to play cricket...The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually. We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that 'I want to hang out in Dubai'," Kohli asserted.

"That is not the time we are living in. Accept the phase that we are going through and understand the privilege that we have, just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not behave in a manner which situation doesn't require them to," he said.

Speaking about coming back to the game after five months, Kohli said it didn't take much time for him to find his groove.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in RCB squad

"A couple of months back you couldn't imagine that you will have IPL firstly...When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous," he conceded.

"I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn't miss the game as much as I thought I might...just carrying on with life was also important," he said.

Kohli credited the side's support staff, led by Team Director Mike Hesson, for making everyone understand what's at stake and at the same time, not put them under pressure.

"Culture will not change for any individual preferences," he said.

On the tournament being played without in-stadia fans because of the bio-bubble restrictions, Kohli said it would be strange at first but eventually players will adapt to the feeling.

"I would not say it won't be difficult, strange. The echo of bat hitting the ball, I haven't experienced it for the last 10 years. The Ranji Trophy was the last time. But we have done this at some stage of our lives," he said referring to the domestic games which are played in near-empty venues.

"The crowd factor will definitely play a part but the instincts will kick in and it will diminish quite quickly."

Also, the instinctive celebrations on the field will also be restricted due to health-safety protocols.

Kohli reiterated that everyone has no choice but to adapt.

"It has to be a balance. You cannot go berserk. We can't be like kids being sent to a park," he quipped.

The star cricketer, who will welcome his first child in January with actor wife Anushka Sharma, said he has been over the moon ever since he got to know about it.

"It is an incredible feeling. It puts things in perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli IPL IPL 2020 bio-bubble Royal Challengers Bangalore
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp