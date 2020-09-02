STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK announce Levista as 'Official Licensed Coffee Partners'

The 2020 IPL is set to begin on September 19 and will be held entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSK batsman M S Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday announced a sponsorship deal with Levista Coffee. The coffee brand, which was launched in December 2017 and is sold primarily in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been announced as 'Official Licensed Coffee Partner' for the 2020 IPL season.

"Through this association, the brand will launch a special season/limited edition package in its instant coffee range as well as other collector's worth combo packs with special Thala MS Dhoni and CSK team keepsakes, a coveted range for both coffee and cricket fans," Levista said in a statement.

"CSK are happy to welcome Levista on board as official Licensed Coffee Partner. Coffee and cricket conversations go hand in hand, and this IPL season Levista promises to enhance this experience for cricket fans with a special edition across their range of products," said CSK Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan.

The 2020 IPL is set to begin on September 19 and will be held entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches will be played in three bio-secure venues across the UAE which means that fans won't be allowed into the stadiums, at least initially. The tournament was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Comments

