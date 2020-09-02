STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in RCB squad

The inclusion of Zampa, alongside Chahal and all-rounders Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar among others makes them a better spin unit.

Published: 02nd September 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Adam Zampa bowls in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP

The franchise opted for Australia’s Adam Zampa as Kane Richardson’s replacement. (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The conditions in the United Arab Emirates will favour spinners in the upcoming IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had majorly pinned their hopes on Yuzvendra Chahal, with no quality back-up to the India leg-spinner.

However, things changed on Monday as the franchise opted for Australia’s Adam Zampa as Kane Richardson’s replacement. The latter pulled out as he is expecting the birth of his first child. The inclusion of Zampa, alongside Chahal and all-rounders Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar among others makes them a better spin unit. But with just four foreigners allowed in the playing XI, getting the right team combination will be a tricky affair.

AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch will be their immediate picks, and there could be a scenario where only one — Chris Morris or Moeen Ali — could feature if Zampa is required to play. However, team director Mike Hesson has already stated that Zampa is a 'cover for Chahal and also gives extra options’.

Ali proved to be an important asset last season, more so with the bat while Bangalore signed Morris for a mega Rs 10 crore in the auction. The latter is expected to be used during the death overs, which has been the franchise's Achilles heel. They also have Dale Steyn in the pacers department. It would be interesting to see what combination skipper Virat Kohli opts for.

“Picking the playing XI is going to be quite a tricky thing for RCB. They will take into account the nature of the pitches too,” former India player Vijay Bharadwaj told this daily on Tuesday.

 “Zampa and Chahal are a luxury for Kohli and if I were him, I would play both. Zampa is a real talent to have in the team, especially if you can have Chahal at one end and Zampa from the other. It is not easy to attack Zampa, he has got good control."

There is a strong case for Zampa, who has been impressive in the shorter format for Australia. He has 33 T20I wickets in 30 matches with an economy of 6.12. He also has 19 IPL scalps from 11 matches at a strike rate of 11.63.

Even if the former Rising Pune Supergiant spinner is not considered initially, the wear and tear on the overused pitches could force them to play Zampa as the tournament progresses.

“Zampa is a perfect leg-spinner in the shorter format which RCB might have been looking for. I feel pitches are also not going to be conducive to fast bowling, especially in the UAE. You will need to have slower bowlers in the team,” added Bhardwaj.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AB de Villiers IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Adam Zampa Kane Richardson
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp