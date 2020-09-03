Pace like fire: Cricket stars wish Indian speedster Shami on his 30th birthday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Shami turned 30 on Thursday and birthday wishes have poured in from all corners of the country for the Indian speedster.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami's spell of 5/35 against South Africa in 2019 and wished him a happy birthday. Whereas, India captain Virat Kohli also took to social media to extend birthday wishes to his star pacer. "Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke," reads Kohli's tweet.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav wrote, "Pace like fire. Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly."

Shami, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab's pace attack in the IPL 2020 in UAE, is an integral part of India's phenomenal pace quartet along with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker at ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019. Whether it's his splendid Test spells in England and Australia or a magnificent hat-trick to dismantle Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019, Shami and breakthroughs go hand in hand.