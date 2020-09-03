Want sports-loving fans to watch IPL from stands: ECB secy

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 13th edition of the IPL may see spectators watching the action from the stands, according to Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). He also elaborated on bio-secure bubbles and other arrangements made by the host association to ensure a successful IPL. Excerpts...

How is the Emirates Cricket Board preparing to host IPL? What does this event mean for the ECB?

It is a great honour to host the 13th-edition. We are grateful to the BCCI and the Indian government. Having hosted the 2014 edition, our team is well aware of the requirements to deliver on a successful event. We have a capable team who have strong cricket-administration pedigree, and we have a team of experienced events and logistics companies and individuals who have worked various sporting events, including, various ICC events.

Teams and the support staff have reached the UAE. Can you inform us about available practice facilities and how they can be used by the eight teams?

We have three stadia in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Additionally Abu Dhabi and Dubai have two adjoining ovals. All three venues have access to world-class practice facilities where in Dubai, the

ICC Academy has the world’s most comprehensive practice facility.

Bio-bubble is the way to protect the players and the same has been on display during series in England. Can you elaborate on the arrangements done to safeguard the players and support staff?

BCCI, and the experts they have engaged to manage these matters, have put in place the quarantine SOPs for teams which, having received approval from the UAE authorities, continue to be implemented by the respective teams’ management and medical staff. Where required, as hosts, we will support every aspect of the SOP.

Of late, the Indian government has allowed tourist visa holders to travel to the UAE. Does it mean spectators will be allowed in the stadium?

As hosts, we will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols

need to be followed, this includes fan attendance. We will then discuss with the BCCI to assess their spectator requirements. We want our Asian diaspora, as well as the other expat and Emirati sports-loving fans to be able to watch the action from the stands.

How will the spectators be scanned for the Covid-19? What are the SOPs for them to gain entry?

Once the authorities and the BCCI finalise any spectator attendance, we will seek approval on what protocols need to be followed and implemented.

Will the media be allowed to cover matches? Will there be live commentary?

As hosts, we will work closely with the UAE authorities and the BCCI to assess their media requirements and, if and when required, provide support.

