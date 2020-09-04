STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ECB wants series in UAE, BCCI says no

While the ECB is understood to be open to the idea, it continues to have second-thoughts about touring India.

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases rising in India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is understood to have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to explore the possibility of playing the Anthony de Mello series in UAE. BCCI is learnt to have said ‘no’ to the request. But there are also indications that BCCI is yet to get firm confirmation from ECB regarding the tour itself.

England were supposed to feature in a limited-overs series in September, but it has been postponed to early next year. India and England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship in February-March. But BCCI wants to convert it into a three-match Test series, so that they can accommodate three ODIs and as many T20Is. While the ECB is understood to be open to the idea, it continues to have second-thoughts about touring India.

In July, when both boards agreed to postpone the limited-overs leg to next year, they had agreed to play the series in India. But after BCCI shifted the IPL to UAE, ECB is understood to have asked the Indian board if it can explore the same possibility for the England series. While BCCI is ready to convince ECB that it can create a safe bio-secure bubble, talks have been slow.

The BCCI believes since it has hired the same firm that set up the bubble in England for series against West Indies and Pakistan, this should convince ECB to take the flight to India. BCCI is also ready to keep the Tests to just two venues with Ahmedabad being spoken about as one.

The Indian team management has already shut down the idea as the Test series holds plenty of importance to them considering the Championship final spot is up for grabs. Though India continue to lead the table, the series loss in New Zealand has made things difficult. Considering there’s a tough Australia tour away, they believe they should use the advantage of playing in India.

T20Is to start Oz tour?
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has asked BCCI if they can start the tour Down Under with T20Is, followed by ODIs and Tests. If that’s the case, the Boxing Day Test might be the first Test.

