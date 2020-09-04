STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's Big Bash League to be held entirely in Sydney amid Covid-19 challenges

The full 59-game season will be played at Sydney, the move demonstrates the commitment across Australian Cricket to host the full summer of cricket.

Maddy Green plays a shot. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia has confirmed that the full 59-game season of the sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be hosted in Sydney, beginning October 25.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said on Friday that it is working in partnership with the New South Wales government to ensure the competition proceeds in line with government regulations and Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "We want to thank the NSW government for their willingness to work together to deliver the WBBL|06 competition in Sydney."

"We are incredibly proud to deliver a full season of rebel WBBL|06 and would like to thank the NSW government, our partners states & territories associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association as well as- in particular Cricket NSW - for rallying together at this challenging time to deliver a safe and successful tournament.

"We can achieve great things together and the spirit of cooperation has been truly uplifting," he added.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said he was thrilled the full 59-game season of the rebel WBBL 6 will be hosted in NSW delivering a full summer of cricket to loyal fans.

"The Women's Big Bash League is back in Sydney. It's been a tough time for our communities and there's nothing like a season of cricket to boost morale and entertain," Barilaro said.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said Sydney is ready to welcome the WBBL 6 with open arms.

"This competition continues to grow from strength to strength. The quality of the talent is on the rise and the action is thrilling to watch," said Lee.

"What stands out most is the great example these women are setting to young girls aspiring to play the game of cricket. I can't wait to watch the best walk out for the Women's Big Bash League in Sydney."

Sydney has featured strongly in the short history of the WBBL, hosting the first sold out final at Drummoyne Oval in the fourth edition of the tournament and the first 'festival weekend' in the third edition.

Last season marked the first time WBBL was played as a standalone competition, taking the league to a bigger national and international audience than ever before.

"The ICC Women's World Cup final will forever be an iconic moment in our game's history, and we are committed to carrying that momentum into the season ahead," Dobson said.

"The likes of Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have become household names in Australia and it will be brilliant watching them showcasing their talent and skills for their respective clubs this summer.

"Meg and Beth are among those to change clubs in the off-season, adding another dimension of excitement and expectation to the league.

"We will also be working closely with Australian and state governments to allow top-quality international players to enter our borders and join our clubs."

