STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

First time I have not been abused by English crowd, it's nice: David Warner

Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Published: 05th September 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's batsman David Warner stretches to play a shot during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's batsman David Warner stretches to play a shot during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International here but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd.

Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

He got the same treatment in the subsequent Ashes series.

But there was none like that on Friday during the first T20 match which Australia lost by two runs as there were no fans present at the Ageas Bowl.

It was Australia's first competitive match in nearly six months.

"It was the first time I've been here (England) and not got abuse. It was quite nice!," Warner said after the match.

Asked if the T20I felt like a game between arch-rivals England and Australia without fans in attendance, he said, "From a crowd perspective, no.

It was a bit bizarre.

"You get that up and going (from the crowd). That's why we love playing home and away. There's home advantage and away advantage," the 38-year-old left-handed batsman said.

"But we're always up for international cricket. We're just grateful to be back playing and want to make the most of that." Warner said there were no excuses to offer for the defeat and his side were outplayed by England.

"Towards the end they (England) bowled exceptionally well, they knocked us over quite comprehensively," said Warner.

Talking about Australia's failed chase, he said his side could not rotate strike and hit boundaries in the middle overs.

Chasing 163 for a win, Australia could only score 160 for 6 in their 20 overs.

"I think we just have to try to be a little bit smarter and work out how we're going to hit our boundaries," he said.

"We have to try to keep rotating strike and keep finding the boundary in those middle overs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Warner English crowd England
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp