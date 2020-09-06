STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Eoin Morgan can be a great ally to Dinesh Karthik, feels KKR mentor David Hussey

KKR will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23 as per IPL fixture which was released on Sunday.

Published: 06th September 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Eoin Morgan | AP

England skipper Eoin Morgan | AP

By IANS

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief mentor David Hussey on Sunday hoped England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be a great ally to the franchise's skipper Dinesh Karthik and his calm demeanour can help the team win matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23 as per IPL fixture which was released on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it had to be moved from India due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"He is a World Cup winning captain. He has captained England for a long time. Classy player. He will be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik," former Australia and KKR batsman Hussey said during virtual media interaction from Abu Dhabi.

"Maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers while our captain's behind the stumps, keeping wickets. He is also a very cool calm and collected person so... he will be very handy in the middle order controlling things with our captain as well.

"So I do expect them to have a really good relationship on and off the field. He is going to go a long way in having a cool head and winning many games for KKR during a very tight tournament," said Hussey who has played over 300 T20 matches across franchise and international cricket and was part of the KKR team from 2008 to 2010 as a player.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener

Morgan has been in the form of his life since leading England to the ODI World Cup win last year on home turf.

The dashing southpaw was snapped up by KKR for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL auction here last year.

Hussey also praised England opener Tom Banton who was also roped in by KKR, saying he is probably a better version of Kevin Pietersen.

"What a player. He takes the game on. He is probably the new or better version of Kevin Pietersen I believe. He is going to be a great pickup by KKR."

Asked if big-hitting Andre Russell could be seen batting up the order, something which the West Indian desired last season, Hussey said: "Why not? If it benefits the team and helps us win games, why not. He comes in at No 3 and bats 60 balls he might actually make a double hundred! So anything can happen with him. He is probably the heartbeat of the team. We have some well balanced players and anyone can bat anywhere."

Throwing light on his role as the mentor of the side coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, Hussey said he would help players get 'role clarity'.

"It is about getting around the group and making them feel relaxed. My job is to support the captain and coaches.

"The players are in phenomenal touch. I am amazed that these boys can come out of not hitting a cricket ball and just hit the ground running.

"My style is more individual. See how people are going and form a role clarity for each player. Also make them feel at ease and at home."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan Dinesh Karthik David Hussey IPL 2020
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp