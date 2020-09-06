STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for COVID-19 

He was already going through his mandatory quarantine and had tested negative for his first two tests after his arrival here, a media release from the franchise said.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals players during a training sessio. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the IPL, starting September 19.

He was already going through his mandatory quarantine and had tested negative for his first two tests after his arrival here, a media release from the franchise said.

"He tested positive for the third one," it said.

"He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days."

After that he will have to produce two negative reports to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad.

The physiotherapist, whose name has not been revealed by the IPL team, is the 15th person related to IPL teams to test positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals COVID-19 Coronavirus UAE
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp