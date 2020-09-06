STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders keep unbeaten run intact, register ninth consecutive win in CPL

Kieron Pollard produced an all-round effort to power Trinbago Knight Riders to their ninth consecutive win at the CPL.

Published: 06th September 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Trinbago Knight Riders star Kieron Pollard

Trinbago Knight Riders star Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TAROUBA: The Bravo brothers -- Darren and Dwayne -- shone bright with bat and bowl, while Kieron Pollard produced an all-round effort to power Trinbago Knight Riders to their ninth consecutive win at the Hero Caribbean Premier League here.

Against St Lucia Zouks on Saturday, Darren Bravo scored 50 off 42 balls while Pollard made 42 to guide Trinbago Knight Riders to 175 for five -- their third 170-plus score in a row, which they defended by 23 runs.

While defending, Darren's elder brother Dwayne (2/26) combined well with his skipper Pollard (3/35) to restrict Zouks to 152 for seven.

Trinbago rested Sunil Narine again, and openers Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster started slowly, with a six off Scott Kuggeleijn the only boundary Simmons managed before bottom-edging to the keeper.

Mohammad Nabi's second over was expensive with Webster powering him for a maximum over extra-cover to yield 13 runs.

Kesrick Williams followed a no-ball with a free hit which Tim Seifert powered for six.

Seifert batted at three because of Colin Munro's hand fracture as the Knight Riders reached 47 for one in the powerplay.

Webster cleared the long-on fence off Zahir Khan, but the Afghan got his revenge with a quicker ball to end a good cameo.

Roston Chase gave away five wides in an over that went for 10, but Zahir kept things tight going for just five and Mark Deyal closed the first half of the innings with an over of four.

At the halfway mark, the Knight Riders were 74 for two.

Darren Bravo then hit a maximum over Zahir's head.

Zouks captain Daren Sammy introduced himself into the attack soon and marked the occasion with a wicket as Seifert sliced to Najibullah Zadran at deep point.

Pollard, back captaining after a rest, came to the middle with the Knight Riders at 94 for three after 13 overs.

Sammy gave himself a second over, but he went for 13 with Pollard top-edging a four and then clearing the extra-cover fence.

Pollard used his long handle to great effect as Trinbago Knight Riders amassed 54 runs in the last four overs to set a 170-plus target for Zouks.

Chasing, Zouks opened with Kimani Melius and Mark Deyal but the duo only managed 13 off the first four overs as Akeal Hosein and Sikandar Raza proved too hard to hit.

While Khary Pierre conceded a boundary to each opener, Melius gloved a Dwayne Bravo slower ball down the leg-side where Seifert took a good diving catch.

Andre Fletcher hit the innings' six off Fawad Ahmed, who also conceded a four to Deyal, but Raza and Dwayne Bravo kept things tight.

When a shower briefly interrupted proceedings in the 10th over, the Zouks were 63 for one and needed almost 11 an over, which eventually proved too hard as Dwayne Bravo and Pollard dished out excellent powerplay bowling.

Meanwhile in the second match on Saturday, Jason Holder scored 69 and took one wicket as the Barbados Tridents defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets.

Opting to bat, Jamaica Tallawahs posted 161 for four, a target which the Tridents overwhelmed with 10 balls to spare, reaching 165 for three.

The Knight Riders are currently enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have played 10 games.

Zouks are placed third in the points table.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020 TRK
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp