English county match abandoned after player tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

LONDON: A four-day cricket match between two English county sides was abandoned on the opening day after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bob Willis Trophy match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire in Bristol was called off on Sunday after an unnamed Northamptonshire player returned positive for the deadly virus.

Even though the player was not part of Northamptonshire's current squad in Bristol as he was self-isolating at home while awaiting his test result, some members of the team were in contact with him 48 hours before he started showing COVID symptoms.

"In the interests of player welfare, it has been agreed between Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Bob Willis Trophy match, currently being played at the Bristol County Ground, has been abandoned," Northamptonshire said in a statement on its website.

"Just before lunch of the first session of play, it came to light that a member of the Northamptonshire playing squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials and administrators involved in this match," it added.