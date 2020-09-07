STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won't be able to attend CIC meets till December: Former Indian pacer Raju Kulkarni to MCA

Mumbai Cricket Association had formed the new CIC recently, which has Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe as members.

Published: 07th September 2020

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), has informed the state body (MCA) that he won't be able attend any meetings till December owing to doctor's advise.

MCA had formed the new CIC recently, which has Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe as members.

The committee is headed by former India player-cum-coach Lalchand Rajput.

"This is to inform you that I have been medically advised by my Physician to confine myself at home till December 2020 during this unprecedented times of COVID-19 since I had a episode in 2018.

Therefore I am unable to attend any CIC meeting till December 2020," Kulkarni wote in an email to MCA.

"I would request MCA not to hesitate to take a appropriate decision incase you want to replace me in the CIC. Please note that I have not given any consent nor will be responsible for the decisions taken by the CIC in my absence," he added.

When contacted, a senior MCA official said that top office bearers will speak to Kulkarni on this issue and take an appropriate call.

The CIC, which is responsible to select coaches and selectors, is expected to meet this week.

