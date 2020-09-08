STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We must do everything to keep Boxing Day Test at the MCG: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne

The MCG has traditionally hosted the Boxing Day Test but there are speculations that Adelaide may host the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Published: 08th September 2020

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Spin legend Shane Warne has urged Cricket Australia to keep the iconic MCG as the venue for the Boxing Day Test against India later this year despite growing COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

The governing body is set to announce the schedule for India's tour of Australia this week which will include four Tests and there are fears that the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) may lose the Boxing Day Test.

"Cricket is the 2nd biggest sport in the world behind soccer(fact) & the biggest day on the Aust sporting calendar is the Boxing Day test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Aust !," Warne wrote on his twitter handle.

Indian cricket team's much-anticipated tour will begin with a Day/Night Test either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of favoured Perth after Western Australia state government made it clear that there won't be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in their territory.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has traditionally hosted the Boxing Day Test (second match) but there are speculations that Adelaide may host the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Perth is also an option.

A report in 'the Age' said that "the MCG is expected to be named as the host of the Boxing Day Test despite ongoing fears it may be moved."

Sydney could host back-to-back Tests or just the third game, while the fourth and final Test could be held in Brisbane.

India's tour is likely to start with limited-overs matches (T20 series) before the action shifts to the four-Test series.

