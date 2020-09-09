STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jason Roy added to England squad for ODIs against Australia

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who left the bio-secure bubble and missed the third T20I against Australia at Ageas Bowl on Tuesday, will return for the 50-over format.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jason Roy

England batsman Jason Roy (File photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Batsman Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI squad that will face Australia in the upcoming three-match series, starting from September 11.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who left the bio-secure bubble and missed the third T20I against Australia at Ageas Bowl on Tuesday, will return for the 50-over format.

"Dawid Malan has been named as a reserve. Kent's Joe Denly, who was originally named in the squad as a reserve, has left the bio-secure bubble and returned to Kent," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Sam Curran, seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have also been named in the ODI squad. The rest of the players were part of the T20I series.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt.

England have won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will face Australia in the first ODI at Old Trafford on September 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jason Roy England Australia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp