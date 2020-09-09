Jason Roy added to England squad for ODIs against Australia

By ANI

LONDON: Batsman Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI squad that will face Australia in the upcoming three-match series, starting from September 11.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who left the bio-secure bubble and missed the third T20I against Australia at Ageas Bowl on Tuesday, will return for the 50-over format.

"Dawid Malan has been named as a reserve. Kent's Joe Denly, who was originally named in the squad as a reserve, has left the bio-secure bubble and returned to Kent," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Sam Curran, seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have also been named in the ODI squad. The rest of the players were part of the T20I series.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt.

England have won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will face Australia in the first ODI at Old Trafford on September 11.