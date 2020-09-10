STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli best ODI batsman currently, says Australian cricketer Steve Smith

Published: 10th September 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith (File photos)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently.

The two batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming IPL and also during India's tour of Australia later this year, have been fierce rivals on the field but share cordial relations off it.

Smith, who is currently in England for the three-match ODI series against the hosts starting from Friday, said this during an Instagram session with fans.

When a fan asked the 31-year-old Australian to name the best ODI batsman, Smith had no hesitation in taking Kohli's name.

The Indian captain is currently the leading scorer in ODIs among active cricketers with 11867 runs at an average of 59.34.

He has 43 hundreds to his name and is only seven away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most hundreds in ODIs.

During the session, Smith described Kohli's RCB teammate and South African great AB de Villiers as a "freak".

Smith, who is set to represent Rajasthan Royalist in IPL 2020, said India's KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are the two players to watch out for.

About his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who has been in terrific form in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, Smith said, "Terrific player. Hopefully, no runs against us this week then he can score as many as he likes in the IPL."

Smith will join the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE after the ODI series against England ends on September 16.

