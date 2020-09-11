STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Adelaide Strikers sign Matt Renshaw until Big Bash League 12

BBL franchise Adelaide Strikers have signed all-rounder Matt Renshaw from Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal.

Published: 11th September 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Matt Renshaw

Australia all-rounder Matt Renshaw (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ADELAIDE: Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers have signed all-rounder Matt Renshaw from Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal.

Renshaw has become a fine exponent of the BBL in recent times, coming into his own in the T20 arena after a promising start to his Test career. The 24-year-old scored the second-highest runs for Brisbane Heat last season with 348, including three fifties.

"The Adelaide Strikers have always been an impressive franchise and to be joining them for the next three years, I'm just ecstatic," Renshaw said.

"I'm looking forward to having Adelaide Oval as my home ground, which is an oval that I know well and is also one of the best in the world."

"Hopefully it will be possible to play in front of our home crowd at some point, as they really do make such an incredible atmosphere," he added.

Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie said: "We welcome Matt who is a proven batsman and he has really come into his own in T20 cricket in the last couple of seasons."

"He is a great character, and everyone at the Strikers is excited to have Matt on board for the next three years," he added.

Adelaide Strikers BBL10 squad: Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.

TAGS
Adelaide Strikers Matt Renshaw Big Bash League BBL
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp