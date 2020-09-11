STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa's Olympic body takes control of CSA, asks its board to step aside pending investigation

CSA former CEO Thabang Monroe was fired last month following the findings of a forensic report that revealed acts of serious misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG: South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has asked Cricket South Africa's board to step aside as it investigates "many instances of maladministration and malpractice" in the crisis-ridden organisation.

SASCOC's action, which means that there is no one to run daily affairs of CSA, is another setback to the board which is in the middle of administrative chaos and facing allegations of corruption and racial discrimination.

ESPNcricinfo reported that SASCOC took the decision unanimously at a board meeting on Tuesday alleging "many instances of maladministration and malpractice at CSA which "has brought cricket into disrepute".

CSA' former CEO Thabang Monroe was fired last month following the findings of a forensic report that revealed "acts of serious misconduct".

Acting CEO Jacques Faul and president Chris Nenzani resigned last month with Kugandrie Govender replacing Faul.

Country's elite players have also criticised CSA for postponing its AGM scheduled for September 5.

CSA also faces action from the International Cricket Council as SASCOC's action could also be seen as government interference.

In a statement, CSA objected to SASCOC's decision to suspend the board.

"CSA, including its Members' Council, does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication.

"In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA. CSA does, however, commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket," said CSA.

