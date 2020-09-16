No clarity on women’s camp ahead of proposed T20 challenge in UAE

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country ca­sts a shadow over the proposed national camp for the women’s cricket team next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) president Sourav Ganguly had said last month that the board has plans to hold a short camp for women before they head to the UAE for the T20 Challenge that is scheduled for November.

It is understood that the players and the support staff have not been informed of a camp as of now nor have they heard details of the three-team Challenge from BCCI.

There are concerns that having a camp might not be ideal nor it will be plain sailing to assemble players from various parts of the country in one place, especially when India is reporting a record surge in a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

“There has not been any communication from BCCI with regards to the proposed camp; when and where it would take place. We, national players, have online meetings. But so far, nothing related to the camp or the T20 Challenge has been discussed,” a BCCI-contracted player told this newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

By announcing the four T20 exhibition matches, the board might have answered the criticism of ignoring women’s cricket. However, it can be noted that BCCI does not have a women’s selection committee to pick players for the Challenge.

The BCCI’s plans to host West Indies and South Africa women also look uncertain due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The tenure of the previous women’s selection committee, led by Hemlata Kala (chairperson), Shashi Gupta, Anjali Pendharkar, Lopamudra Banerjee and Sudha Shah, officially ended on January 22, 2020. Earlier this year, the board had invited applications to fill up the panel.

It is learnt that BCCI received nearly 20 applications, however, there has not been any progress made since January. As per BCCI’s new constitution, the men’s selection panel needs to be appointed by a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee. There is no such provision for women.

This newspaper understands that BCCI has not discussed about the new women’s selection committee in the Apex Council meetings so far. With the IPL beginning this Saturday, it is not clear when the office-bearers — who are currently in UAE — will hold a meeting with the Apex Council to decide on the way forward for women.

It can also be noted that the BCCI hasn’t named anyone to look after women’s cricket following the resignation of general manager Syed Saba Karim in July. The women’s team last played in the T20 World Cup held in March in Australia and finished runners-up.