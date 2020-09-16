STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board ​signs three-year broadcast deal worth USD 200 million with PTV Sports

It said the broadcast agreement was for Pakistan only while PCB will be soon finalising the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately.

Published: 16th September 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday signed a three-year broadcast deal worth USD 200 million with PTV Sports and a cable distribution agreement with I-Media Communication Services.

"PCB today signed a satellite broadcast deal for broadcast in Pakistan with PTV Sports and a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services. The broadcasting arrangement is structured to provide for increasing revenues over the term of the cycle and PCB expects to earn in excess of US$200 million over the three year term," the Board said in a statement.

It said the broadcast agreement was for Pakistan only while PCB will be soon finalising the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately as well as launching a new structure for its digital media rights. "Under the arrangement all Pakistan International Home Series of the Senior Cricket Team and the Women's and Junior cricket teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports," the PCB said.

"Also for the first time all the major Domestic tournaments, including the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the National T-20 Cup, the One Day Pakistan Cup and the National U-19 One-Day and National U-19 Three Day tournaments, will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and distributed across Pakistan on cable networks.

The Board said the matches will be produced by PCB directly to the highest international standards and will ensure broadcast and distribution of Pakistan cricket across the globe. "For the first time in almost three decades the broadcasting rights of Pakistan's home international matches have been granted exclusively to a Pakistani broadcaster," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PTV Sports I Media Communication Services Pakistan cricket broadcast
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp