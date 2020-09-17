STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh greet PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

Head coach Ravi Shastri and opener Shikhar Dhawan also extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Published: 17th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket personalities greeted PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Cricket personalities greeted PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with the PM and wished him a healthy and long life. "Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to god that he will always protect you and give you a long life," he tweeted.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also greeted PM Modi. Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote," Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday!"

"My heartfelt wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership and vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also wished the 'great man' on his day. "Here's wishing the Great Man - our beloved PM @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

TAGS
Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Narendra Modi Happy birthday Namo Narendra Modi birthday Happy birthday PM Modi Narendra Modi cricket
