Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh greet PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with the PM and wished him a healthy and long life. "Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to god that he will always protect you and give you a long life," he tweeted.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also greeted PM Modi. Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote," Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday!"

"My heartfelt wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership and vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also wished the 'great man' on his day. "Here's wishing the Great Man - our beloved PM @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday @PMOIndia," he tweeted.