STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Head coach Chris Silverwood wants England players in IPL to guard against burn-out

Silverwood said the players need to be cautious against burn-out as they have to stay in the bio-bubble for another seven weeks.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Silverwood. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England head coach Chris Silverwood has no doubt that competing in a world-class event like IPL will help his players prepare well for the T20 World Cup but is worried about players burning themselves out.

As many as 10 England players, including seven cricketers who were involved in the recent limited over series against Australia, reached UAE on Thursday from the United Kingdom ahead of the IPL which begins on Saturday.

Silverwood said the players need to be cautious against burn-out as they have to stay in the bio-bubble for another seven weeks.

"It's their decision really but we'll have to keep an eye on them," he said after England's three-wicket defeat in the third ODI at Manchester.

"Obviously, the contracts are good for them but equally as well we're looking forward at a T20 World Cup. The more high-class T20 they can play will be a good thing for us."

"The one thing that I have encouraged is that they keep talking to us. We need to make sure that they don't burn out as well."

The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India next year in October-November.

England trio of Jos Buttler, Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will play for Rajasthan Royals, while England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan will turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside Tom Banton.

Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) are among other England players who will feature in the IPL this year.

Archer, who was sanctioned for breaching the bio-bubble during the Test series against the West Indies, has hinted that the white-ball leg was more enjoyable than the Test camps.

Silverwood said: "Jofra's found being locked up difficult at times. He's not the only player, there's been quite a few. We have to do it and I'm very proud of how the guys have dealt with it."

"It's a juggling act of keeping people fresh in the mind. When people have asked to get out of the bubble, we've got them out. We said we would and we have. It's a case of making sure we don't burn people out."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Silverwood T20 World Cup IPL UAE
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp