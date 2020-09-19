STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Alex Carey's maiden hundred a special moment for me: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

In the third ODI against England, Australia were reeling at 73/5 when Maxwell stitched a 212-run partnership with Carey for the sixth wicket and revived Australia's hopes of winning the series.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring a century during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring a century during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has termed compatriot Alex Carey's maiden hundred as one of the most special moments of his life. In the third ODI against England, Australia were reeling at 73/5 when Maxwell came in to bat. He stitched a 212-run partnership with Carey for the sixth wicket and revived Australia's hopes of winning the series.

In pursuit of chase, both batsmen smashed centuries. Maxwell's knock was studded with seven sixes and four fours off 90 balls while Carey amassed 106 runs off 114 balls. In the end, Australia won the match by three wickets and also claimed the series 2-1.

"After 5-6 months in lockdown at home, I could not be prouder to be apart of a group to take down the no.1 team in the world. We brought over 21 players and every one of them had a positive affect on players during this tour," Maxwell said in an Instagram Post.

After 5-6 months in lockdown at home, I could not be prouder to be apart of a group to take down the no.1 team in the world. We brought over 21 players and every one of them had a positive affect on players during this tour. The support that was given to each other throughout this tour was something that will hopefully be a legacy going forward in tours for all teams in the future. To be there for @alexcarey_5 ‘s first international is one of the most special moments I’ve ever been apart of, and I hope it’s the first of many for 1 of the greatest blokes to be around! Thank you so much to everyone for their support during this series, it’s been tough and amazing to be apart of. Both teams have battled so hard in conditions that were difficult at different times, and hopefully produced a series that everyone was entertained by! #goaussies #cricketchat #alexcarey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Maxwell Australia cricket Alex Carey England vs Australia
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp