Alex Carey's maiden hundred a special moment for me: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has termed compatriot Alex Carey's maiden hundred as one of the most special moments of his life. In the third ODI against England, Australia were reeling at 73/5 when Maxwell came in to bat. He stitched a 212-run partnership with Carey for the sixth wicket and revived Australia's hopes of winning the series.

In pursuit of chase, both batsmen smashed centuries. Maxwell's knock was studded with seven sixes and four fours off 90 balls while Carey amassed 106 runs off 114 balls. In the end, Australia won the match by three wickets and also claimed the series 2-1.

"After 5-6 months in lockdown at home, I could not be prouder to be apart of a group to take down the no.1 team in the world. We brought over 21 players and every one of them had a positive affect on players during this tour," Maxwell said in an Instagram Post.