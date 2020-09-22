Melbourne Stars name Meg Lanning as skipper ahead of WBBL

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Meg Lanning on Tuesday was appointed as the skipper of Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Along with this announcement, the side also confirmed the signing of all-rounder Bhavi Devchand to complete its roster.

Lanning has taken over the captaincy of Stars from Elyse Villani. Villani had led the side through WBBL's fourth edition.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Melbourne Stars again and building on the great work Elyse Villani has done. It's a privilege to be captain and we're pretty happy with how our squad looks ahead of the tournament. More than anything, I'm really looking forward to getting back to playing cricket, firstly with Australia and then with Stars in WBBL," Lanning said in an official release.

Lanning captained Stars in the opening two seasons of the WBBL before her move to Perth Scorchers.

The 27-year-old Devchand had signed her first contract with Victoria this season and she has previously played for the Perth Scorchers and Gloucestershire.

Full squad: Meg Lanning (C), Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum.

The first match of the Women's Big Bash League would be played on October 17 between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers.

Melbourne Stars will play their first fixture against Hobart Hurricanes on the same day.